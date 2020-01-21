Mayor of Chico holds State of the City Address

Mayor randall stone gave his*second state of the city address this morning.

He already delivered a state of the city address on wednesday - where he talked about crime decreasing and addressing housing afford ability.

Today he spoke about the city's progress- saying that sales tax revenue is up-- and downtown business is booming.

Action news now asked people at the meeting what issues they feel are the most important.

<pat macias i would say homelessness and housing//// richard sutter crime homelessness, they sounded like quality of life issues,..

The roads as we all know, it looked like they had a plan.//// today's event was hosted by the the chico chamber of commerce.###