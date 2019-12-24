Edie Falco Previews ‘Tommy’

Everything Edie Falco puts her acting talent to turns to gold – whether she’s a mob wife in “The Sopranos” or a drug-addled nurse in “Nurse Jackie”.

Now, the actress plays a trailblazing police chief in “Tommy” and while chatting with ET Canada, Falco reveals what audiences can expect from the upcoming drama.

Tune in to the series premiere of “Tommy” on Thursday, February 6 at 10 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.