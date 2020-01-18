Global  

Former Harrison County deputy tax collector enters guilty plea

This morning former Harrison County Deputy Tax Collector Denise Gill pleaded guilty in a Gulfport courtroom to one felony count of fraud for submitting false travel vouchers and collecting mileage reimbursements from the county.
Morning, former harrison - county deputy tax collector,- - - - denise gill, pleaded guilty in - gulfport courtroom to - one felony count of fraud for - submitting false travel - vouchers and collecting mileage- reimbursements- from the county.- gill claimed she traveled - between the three tax - collector's offices in harrison- county during the work- day in her personal vehicle.- according to our media partner,- the sun herald, gill- believed she was "justified" i claiming the mileage because- of the wear and tear on her car- however, witnesses, videos, and- courthouse- card readers show she did not - travel to the locations in her- personal vehicle as she claimed- the state is recommending gill- serve two years under - house arrest, and three years o- probation.- the judge is expected to accept- gill's plea, and- sentence her on february 26th i- biloxi.

- in the meantime, gill says- she'll continue working as a- volunteer during tax season,- after she was put on- administrative leave in july of- last year.- the total of false mileage- amounted to more than $32-- hundred dollars, but as part of- her




