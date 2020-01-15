Global  

New fire chief at the Naval Construction Battalion Center

There’s a new man in charge of the fire station at the Naval Construction Battalion Center and he’s got an amazing story!
Our 26- miles of sand beach.- - theres a new man in charge of - the fire station at the naval - construction battalion center - and he's got an amazing story.- thomas muary has been on the jo- here in gulfport for- about a month and a firefighter- for nearly 20 years.- before here, he worked in new - orleans.- he is recently on the end of a- two year battle with cancer - including 29 rounds of chemo.

- that battle led him to be - - - - featured on the facebook watch- show "return the favor", whic is hosted by mike rowe.

- that experience he said only- motivated him more in his - career.

- - chief thomas maury:"with the stories from return the favor, - always just try - to pay it forward and keep- everything going, so many peopl- reached out to me - - - - saying how i motivated them and- i make a joke with my son, i sa- it's really - impressive that people like to- think that it's inspriing for m- just wanting to live."

- - - muary says they have been beyon- welcoming at the- n-c-b-c, and he is ready for an- challenges this new




