01/21/2020 Kansas State vs Kansas Men's Basketball Brawl

Video Credit: XOS Video (Carmot) - Duration: 01:14s
Watch as college basketball game descends into chaos with punches and chairs thrown between Kansas State and University of Kansas

A college basketball game descended into utter chaos as players from both the University of Kansas...
talkSPORT - Published

University of Kansas preparing punishment for Jayhawks basketball brawl, coach Bill Self says

Kansas coach Bill Self said Wednesday that the school had thoroughly examined footage from the...
Denver Post - Published


soccerm00956420

soccerman Shorthanded Kansas beats Tennessee in first game since brawl with Kansas State Despite some foul trouble, Udoka Az… https://t.co/1yqq0gZzt1 30 seconds ago

BamaCentral

Christopher Walsh RT @steventyler_15: Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber on Kira Lewis Jr: “We couldn’t control him.” https://t.co/uKHaH2f6aO 44 seconds ago

BamaCentral

Christopher Walsh Alabama basketball survives against Kansas State: https://t.co/3sZZCwmrhZ https://t.co/XqEcuLVJwd 1 minute ago

Philldo95

Phill Smith RT @Roger_Hoover: Kira Lewis, Jr. and Bruce Weber meet postgame after Alabama defeats Kansas State. https://t.co/8XnxsqQJgc 1 minute ago

TideHoopsNews

Tide Hoops News RT @mikerodak: Nate Oats called Alabama being outrebounded, 22-3, by Kansas State, “disastrous” and something that could have cost them tod… 4 minutes ago

BamaT61

Kenneth Tubbs RT @Tony_Tsoukalas: Kira Lewis Jr. leads Alabama basketball past Kansas State https://t.co/ROdvL4Hnnw 5 minutes ago

mollyaddyjones

Sherida Rice RT @Charlie_Potter: #Alabama beats Kansas State, 77-74. The Crimson Tide wins its fourth game in a row, advances to 12-7 (4-2 SEC) on the… 5 minutes ago

KCStar

The Kansas City Star Kansas State Wildcats fall short against Alabama in Big 12/SEC Challenge https://t.co/KeJjpAAXEL 5 minutes ago


kansas kansas state brawl [Video]kansas kansas state brawl

kansas kansas state brawl

Credit: KQTVPublished

Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players [Video]Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players

Massive brawl breaks out between Kansas and Kansas State Basketball players

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:04Published

