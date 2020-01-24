Global  

Historic New York City Chinatown building caught on fire while NYPD rescues a trapped resident

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
The historic Chinatown building in New York, New York, caught fire on Thursday (January 23).
The historic Chinatown building in New York, New York, caught fire on Thursday (January 23).

Firefighters remained on the scene throughout the morning putting out the stubborn fire at 70 Mulberry Street and continued to douse the building more than 12 hours later.



Fire in New York City's Chinatown threatens museum archive in historic building -- just before Lunar New Year

At least one person and two firefighters were reportedly hurt Thursday evening in a fire that...
FOXNews.com - Published


