Historic New York City Chinatown building caught on fire while NYPD rescues a trapped resident 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:40s - Published Historic New York City Chinatown building caught on fire while NYPD rescues a trapped resident The historic Chinatown building in New York, New York, caught fire on Thursday (January 23).

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Historic New York City Chinatown building caught on fire while NYPD rescues a trapped resident The historic Chinatown building in New York, New York, caught fire on Thursday (January 23). Firefighters remained on the scene throughout the morning putting out the stubborn fire at 70 Mulberry Street and continued to douse the building more than 12 hours later.





Recent related news from verified sources Fire in New York City's Chinatown threatens museum archive in historic building -- just before Lunar New Year At least one person and two firefighters were reportedly hurt Thursday evening in a fire that...

FOXNews.com - Published 11 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this