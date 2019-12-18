Global  

Sneak Peek: Meeting Dr. Reznick's Mom

Dr. Morgan Reznick (Fiona Gubelmann) is surprised to find her mother (guest star Annette O'Toole) standing in the lobby at St.

Bonaventure.

As she greets her daughter and Dr. Claire Browne (Antonia Thomas), it's a little icy, a little awkward -- and suddenly, it's an emergency.

From 'Sex and Death,' season 3, episode 13 of The Good Doctor.

Watch The Good Doctor MONDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.
