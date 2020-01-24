Global  

Are facial recognition cameras an infringement of our liberties?

The Metropolitan Police is to use facial recognition cameras operationally on the streets of London for the first time.

They'll be switched on within a month - in an effort to find specific people suspected of serious or violent crimes.

But privacy campaigners question the system's accuracy - and say the move is a "serious threat to civil liberties".
