Inside Spotify's Best New Artist Grammy Party With Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & Lizzo | Billboard News
Video Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Duration: 02:34s - Published
13 hours ago < > Embed
Inside Spotify's Best New Artist Grammy Party With Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & Lizzo | Billboard News
Inside Spotify's Best New Artist Grammy Party With Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish & Lizzo | Billboard News
Recent related news from verified sources
On Thursday (Jan. 23), three nights before the annual Grammy awards, all eight best new artist... Billboard.com - Published 18 hours ago
Spotify hosted its annual “Best New Artist” party ahead of the 2020 Grammys and all eight... Just Jared - Published 15 hours ago Also reported by • Just Jared Jr
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
GRAMMY AWARDS: Where The Stars Will Sit
Music's biggest stars will be at the Staples Center for the GRAMMY Awards on Sunday... but where will they sit? Here's a look at where artists like Lizzo, Ariana Grande and Lil Nas X will be during the..
Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:39 Published 11 hours ago