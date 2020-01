Tucson woman evicted because of her cat

HER CAT -- AND NOW SHE'SASKING 9 ON YOUR SIDE FORHELP.

SO--I SPOKE TO THE WOMANAND THE OWNER OF HER COMPLEX--TO FIND OUT WHY IT ALLHAPPENED.I'VE NEVER MISSED A DAY OFRENT COLLEEN ROGERS SAY SHE'SBEEN LIVING AT THE LA CASA DELOS LEONES APARTMENTS ON NORTHFLOWING WELLS ROAD FOR OVER AYEAR..

AND HAD HER CAT MIMSYWITH HER THE WHOLE TIME... SHELOVES HER APARTMENT AND REALLYWANTS TO STAY..

MY CAT IS ACARE CAT SHE WAS ALLOWED TO BEIN THE HALL.SHE THOUGHT IT WASA NURSING HOME SHE WAS GOINGTO THE PEOPLE WHO WERE REALLYSICK JUST IN MY HALL ONLY 5APARTMENTS BUT THERE'S APROBLEM....MIMSY HAS ESCAPEDOUT OF THE APARTMENT MORE THANA COUPLE OF TIMES GETTING INTOCOMMON AREAS--- AND NOW THEOWNERS OF THE INCOME BASEDAPARTMENT COMPLEX SAYS SHE HASTO LEAVE BECAUSE SHE CAN'TCONTROL THE CAT.

ROGERS GOTTHIS 30 DAY NOTICE LAST MONTH.I HAVE A GATE ON MY DOOR ANDEVERYTHING SO SHE CAN'T RUNWHEN I OPEN THE DOOR .

SHE GOTOUT IT WAS 7:30 IN THE MORNINGAND THE CAMERAS WERE ON HERSHE EVEN WROTE A LETTER OFAPOLOGY TO MANAGEMENT FOR THETROUBLE TWO PEOPLE COMPLAINEDTWO PEOPLE SO I WROTE A LETTERTO BETH AND I APOLOGIZED AND ICOMPLIED IMMEDIATELY." KGUN 9SPOKE A REPRESENTATIVE OF THELIONS FOUNDATION OF ARIZONAWHO OWNS THE COMPLEX-- WHOSAYS THEY INFORMED ROGERSNUMEROUS TIMES ABOUT THEVIOLATIONS AND THEY HAVE TOFOLLOW HUD RULES--- HOUSINGREGULATIONS AND GUIDELINES.WE'RE ALSO TOLD THEY HAVE TORESPECT ALL OF THEIR TENANTS.AND THIS TYPE OF THING HASNEVER HAPPENED IN THE PAST.RESIDENTS ALSO SIGN PAPERWORKSAYING THEY HAVE TO KEEP THEIRPETS (INSIDE OF THEIRAPARTMENTS AND ON A LEASH- INCOMMON AREAS.

I JUST NEED HELPNOT TO BE EVICTED BECAUSE IWONT HAVE ANOTHER PLACE TO GOAS FOR COLLEEN SHE HAS UNTILFEBRUARY 10TH TO FIND A NEWPLACE TO SAY ON HER LIMITEDINCOME AND NOW SHE'S HOPING TOGET SOME HELP FROM LOCALORGANIZATIONS-- BEFORE HERTIME IS UP... I HAVE TO GOBACK TO HUD AND I'M TRYING TODO THIS RIGHT..SHE'S NOT ALEASH CATCULYER DIGGS IS HERE NOW