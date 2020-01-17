Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency

Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency

Jonas Brothers announce Las Vegas residency at the Park MGM.

Dates are April 1 to 18, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The Jonas Brothers Are Heading to Las Vegas for New Residency!

The Jonas Brothers just booked a Las Vegas residency! The brothers – Nick, Joe, and Kevin – took...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizJust JaredDaily CallerBillboard.com


Aubrey Plaza Gets Free Tickets to Jonas Brothers' Concert by Sending 'Creepy' DMs

Having been friends on social media, the 'Parks and Recreation' alum reached out to Joe Jonas to...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JaleesaGrigg

Jaleesa Grigg RT @iHeartRadio: Ladies and gentlemen, the @jonasbrothers are heading to Las Vegas! 💥 https://t.co/CSROPL97xf 11 seconds ago

dimi1805

itsallpop2me Jonas Brothers' announce Las Vegas residency! #JonasBrothers #LasVegas #itsallpop2me https://t.co/dacrbXz2I2 1 minute ago

BigQuan13

Big Quan RT @985KLUC: Are you a #Sucker to see the @jonasbrothers? https://t.co/xPttG4Z9Ac 5 minutes ago

985KLUC

98.5 KLUC Are you a #Sucker to see the @jonasbrothers? https://t.co/xPttG4Z9Ac 6 minutes ago

1043MYfm

1043 MYfm The @JonasBrothers are hosting a #LasVegas residency! Who's ready for a road trip? #JonasBrothersLiveInVegas… https://t.co/IGH9e3N4ez 8 minutes ago

angelamarquezjj

Angela Márquez RT @OnAirWithRyan: Looks like We're going to Vegas! #JonasBrothers https://t.co/gXrO0hZHQc 13 minutes ago

1027KIISFM

102.7 KIIS FM The @JonasBrothers are heading to #LasVegas! Are you excited to make the trip? #JonasBrothers… https://t.co/wFps4ZU5By 18 minutes ago

Cloudyjo7

Shannon Werle RT @AmericanTop40: Brb, booking my trip tp Vegas to see the #JonasBrothers!!! https://t.co/8DgAtG761p 39 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Aubrey Plaza sent creepy messages to Jonas Brothers for Vegas concert tickets [Video]Aubrey Plaza sent creepy messages to Jonas Brothers for Vegas concert tickets

Aubrey Plaza managed to score free tickets to the Jonas Brothers concert in Las Vegas through "creepy" direct messages online.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.