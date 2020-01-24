Remember the Flying Car From "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang?"

If you grew up in the 1960s (or are just a fan of old-school kids’ movies), you probably remember the wacky Hollywood adventure flick known as Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Starring Dick Van Dyke, written by Roald Dahl, directed by Ken Hughes, and based on the novel by Ian Fleming, you might say that the film was made by a dream team of creatives at the tops of their fields.