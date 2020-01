Deadly Coronavirus Continues To Spread In China WELL, THE DEADLY CORONAVIRUS CONTINUES TO RAPIDLYSPREAD IN CHINA AND TODAYFRANCE ANNOUNCED TWO CONFIRMEDCASES THERE.THE FIRST IN EUROPE, BOTH OFTHE SICK EVEN PEOPLE HADTRAVELED TO CHINA.HERE IN THE UNITED STATES,A SECOND CASE HAS BEENCONFIRMED IN CHICAGO,STEPHANIE STAHL'S LIVE IN THESAT CENTER WITH THE VERYLATEST INFORMATION, TONIGHT,STEPHANIE.REPORTER: JESSICA WE HAVENO REPORTS OF THE CASES IN THEPHILADELPHIA REGION.SECOND AMERICAN CASE OF CORONAVIRUS IS A WOMAN IN HER 60'SWHOSE HOSPITALIZED IN CHICAGOAFTER RETURNING FROM CHINA.IN CHINA WHERE THE RESPIRATORYVIRUS BROKE OUT, PANICPATIENTS ARE CROWDINGHOSPITALS, CONCERNED THAT THEYHAVE CONTRACTED THE DEADLYCORONA VIRUS.NUMBER OF THE CONFIRMED CASESAROUND THE WORLD HAVE CLIMBEDSHARPLY TO MORE THAN 850 INEIGHT COUNTRIES, WITH AT LEAST25 DEATHS IN CHINA.IN THE UNITED STATES, OVER2,000 RETURNING TRAVELERS HAVEBEEN SCREENED AT AIRPORTS, ANDTHE CDC SAYS 63 PATIENTNESS 22STATES ARE BEING TESTED, SOFAR, 11 HAVE BEEN CLEARED.I THINK THE RISK TO THEAMERICAN PUBLIC IS VERY LE BUTIT IS STILL SOMETHING THAT HASHELPED AUTHORITIES WHO TAKEVERY, VERY SERIOUSLY.AMERICAN PUBLIC NEEDS TOUNDERSTAND THE DIFFERENCE WESHOULD NOT BE FRIGHTENED ORAFRAID BUT DON'T THINK WE ARENOT TAKING THIS VERYSERIOUSLY.REPORTER: U.S. HEALTHOFFICIALS SAY WHILE RISK LOW,IT IS LUKELY MORE CASES WILLBE DIAGNOSIS IN THE COMINGDAYS, AS THIS VIRUS APPEARS TOHAVE A TWO WEEK INCUBATIONPER.COMING UP AT 5:00WISTARINSTITUTE IN PHILADELPHIAANNOUNCED IT RECEIVED A NINEMILLION-DOLLAR GRANT TODEVELOP A CORONA VIRUSVACCINE.IT IS SAME LAB THAT IS QUICKLYPRODUCED OTHER CRITICALVACCINE FOR THINGS LIKE EBOLAAND SEEK A.