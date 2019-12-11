Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Sanders accepts endorsement from Joe Rogan

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Sanders accepts endorsement from Joe Rogan

Sanders accepts endorsement from Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan said on his podcast that he plans to vote for Bernie Sanders in this year's Democratic primary elections.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bernie Sanders faces backlash from left for promoting endorsement from Joe Rogan

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is facing heat from the far left for promoting the endorsement of popular...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •BBC News


Sanders touts controversial comedian's 2020 support, sparking criticism

U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders' decision to highlight an unofficial endorsement...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan [Video]Sanders Accepts Endorsement From Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan said on his podcast that he plans to vote for Bernie Sanders in this year's Democratic primary elections. Sanders has embraced Rogan's support. Business Insider says Sanders is turning the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published

Elizabeth Warren Watching The Nomination Slip Out Of Her Hands [Video]Elizabeth Warren Watching The Nomination Slip Out Of Her Hands

According to Real Clear Politics, Elizabeth Warren is losing ground in virtually every poll. Nationally, she's in third place with 13%. In South Carolina, a must-win state, she trails Joe Biden by over..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.