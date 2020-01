Wistar Institute In Philadelphia Part Of Team Developing Vaccine Against Coronavirus HEAD IN THE WEEKEND, FIND OUTIF TOMORROW WILL BE A COMPLETEWASH OUT.BUT FIRST AT 5:00 O'CLOCKDEADLY CORONA VIRUS OUTBREAK.GOOD EVENING, I'M UKEEWASHINGTON.I'M JESSICA KARTALIJA.IT IS NOT JUST CHINA INN AASIA FRANCE IS REPORTING CASESAS WELL AND THERE ARE TWOCONFIRMED CASENESS CHICAGO.HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL CONTINUES OUR ONGOINGCOVERAGE AND SHE'S HERE WITHWHERE OUTBREAK STAND AND HOWSCIENTISTS RIGHT HERE INPHILADELPHIA ARE TRYING TOHELP OUT, STEPHANIE.REPORTER: SO FAR VIRUS HASKILLED 26 PEOPLE, IN CHINA ANDINFECT MORE THAN 800 PEOPLEHERE IN NINE COUNTRIES.ALL OF THE PATIENTS HAVERECENTLY TRAVELED TO CHINAWHERE THE CONTAGIOUSRESPIRATORY VIRUS STARTED.TRAVELERS IN THE U.S. AREWEARING MASK TO PROTECTAGAINST A NEW STRAIN OF CORONAVIRUS BUT U.S. PUBLIC HEALTHOFFICIALS SAY CURRENT RISKHERE IS LOW.I DON'T THINK THERE ISSOMETHING THAT THE UNITEDSTATES PUBLIC SHOULD BEWORRIED OR FRIGHTENED ABOUTBUT THEY SHOULD NECESSITY WEARE TAKING THIS OBVIOUSLY VERYSERIOUSLY AS IT EVOLVES.REPORTER: IN WUHAND CHINE,GROUND ZERO FOR DEADLY CORONAVIRUS HOSPITALS ARE OVERCROWDED WITH PANIC PATIENTS.WITH SO MANY CONFIRMED CASESCITY IS RUSHING TO BUILD AWITHIN THOUSAND BED HOSPITALIN LESS THAN TWO WEEKS.36 MILLION PEOPLE IN CHINA ARENOW UNDER LOCK DOWN.IN THE UNITED STATES, AIRPORTCHECKPOINTS HAVE BEEN SET UP.SO FAR 2,000 PASSENGERS, IN100 FLIGHTS HAVE BEEN SCREEN.WE ARE LOOKING FOR ILLTRAVELERS BUT EQUALLYIMPORTANT IT IS AN OPPORTUNITYFOR US TO EDUCATE TRAVELERSABOUT THIS VIRUS SO THAT THEYCAN BE ON THE LOOK OUT FORSYMPTOMS.REPORTER: CDC SAYS 63PEOPLE IN 22 U.S. STATES ARENOW UNDER INVEST FACIAL FORTHE CORONA VIRUS.WE JUST HAVE A SEQUENCE.REPORTER: HERE INPHILADELPHIA AT WISTARINSTITUTE SCIENTISTS WORKINGON VACCINE FOR CORONA VIRUSWITH NINE MILLION-DOLLAR INFUNDING FOR THE COALITION OFEPIDEMIC PREPAREDNESS ANDINNOVATION.I THINK HAVING THATVACCINES THAT CAN BE DEPLOYEDRAPIDLY WILL BE MORE AND MOREIMPORTANT GOING FORWARD.THE THEY ARE BYE THIS IS WEWILL PREVENT INFECTIONS, WEWOULD CREATE VACCINES THATWOULD PREVENT PEOPLE FROMGETTING INFECT.REPORTER: SIMILAR DNATECHNOLOGY WAS USED BEFORE BYWISTAR TO CREATE VACCINES FOREBOLA AND ZIKA.THE WISTAR TEAM HOPES TO HAVENEW CORONA VIRUS VACCINE READYFOR TESTING IN PEOPLE IN LESSTHAN A YEAR.PEOPLE IN U.S. HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE EXPECTING MORECASES WITH THE INCUBATIONPERIOD BEING ABOUT TWO WEEKS.