Weak ahead on Wall Street

A pair of tech titans, Apple and Microsoft, report earnings, and Fed policy makers meet to discuss interest rates in the week ahead.

Fred Katayama reports.
Earnings from tech and industrial giants and a Fed policy makers meeting take center stage next week on Wall Street.

On Tuesday, investors get results from Apple.

The iPhone maker is expected to report an increase in quarterly profit and revenue.

Powering those results: higher sales of new iPhone models.

Wall Street also wants to know how much traction its new streaming service, Apple TV+, is getting as it takes on Netflix, AMAZON PRIME VIDEO AND A SLEW OF OTHER NEW STREAMING VIDEO PLATFORMS. Wednesday is a big day.

Class="kln">TESLA, BOEING AND Microsoft report.

Look for higher revenue and profit from the software giant.

Its former Seattle neighbor, Boeing, is likely to have recorded billions of dollars in charges now that the grounding of the 737 MAX is expected to stretch until mid-year.

Tesla's stock has been on a tear.

The electric car maker, whose valuation topped the $100 billion mark this week, is expected to report a drop in profit and revenue.

Also Wednesday, don't expect a surprise from the Fed on interest rates.

Policy makers are expected to announce that they'll keep interest rates on hold.




