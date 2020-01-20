Global  

Impeachment Trial: House Managers Focus On Allegations That Trump Put U.S. National Security At Risk

House managers are in their third and final day of opening arguments in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
House impeachment managers call Trump 'Framers’ worst nightmare come to life' in new brief

The House impeachment managers said on Monday that President Trump jeopardized national security and...
FOXNews.com - Published

Trump says impeachment trial witnesses would be national security risk

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would prefer a longer impeachment trial so that...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Al Jazeera



mr_sandtoes

サントス RT @SenWarren: The House managers laid out a powerful case in the President's impeachment trial this week. I’m very grateful for @RepAdamSc… 6 seconds ago

mfnid

Muhammad Farizka Nugraha RT @AJENews: "Give America a fair trial. She is worth it." US Democratic House managers wrap up their opening arguments against Trump in t… 8 seconds ago

The_Nabster

Nabster Resistor RT @keithboykin: Rep. Adam Schiff ends the House impeachment managers’ closing argument with a powerful plea to senators: “Give America a f… 9 seconds ago

Goldbird58

Robin Jacobs RT @CBSNews: Rep. Jerry Nadler: "If President Trump is allowed to remain in office after this conduct, historians will mark the date that t… 11 seconds ago

denise_vert

DeniseVert 🆘 RT @nytimes: House managers prosecuting the case against President Trump are wrapping up their arguments in the Senate impeachment trial wh… 13 seconds ago

TelaPerry

Tela [email protected] RT @CNN: The Democratic House managers have concluded the final day of their opening statements in the impeachment trial of President Trump… 15 seconds ago

The_Nabster

Nabster Resistor RT @CBSNews: In his concluding remarks, Rep. Adam Schiff says the right to a fair trial is essential to America. "I implore you — give Amer… 18 seconds ago

Msleahmvader

TheSmilinPariah RT @B52Malmet: “Give America a fair trial. She is worth it.” @RepAdamSchiff wrapping up three days of House Impeachment managers presenting… 18 seconds ago


House Democrats Conclude 3rd Day Of Arguments In Impeachment Trial [Video]House Democrats Conclude 3rd Day Of Arguments In Impeachment Trial

House Democrats spent their last day of opening arguments on the allegations that President Trump obstructed Congress and engaged in a cover-up.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:12Published

Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power [Video]Impeachment Trial: House Managers Argue Pres. Trump Abuse His Power

President Trump weighed in on Twitter saying the democrat house managers are, "repeating, over and over again, the same old 'stuff' on the impeachment hoax."

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:53Published

