Change Coming To How Credit Scores Are Calculated

Change Coming To How Credit Scores Are Calculated

Millions of Americans may soon be paying more to borrow money because change is coming in the way credit scores are calculated; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
Tens of millions of Americans expected to see lower credit scores following FICO change

Tens of millions of Americans expected to see lower credit scores following FICO change· *FICO has made significant changes to the way the most widely used credit score in the nation is...
Business Insider - Published


