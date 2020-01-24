Global  

HOUSTON EXPLOSION

HOUSTON EXPLOSIONHOUSTON EXPLOSION
0
HOUSTON EXPLOSION

Developing in houston?at least two people died after a large explosion at a factory rocked the area this morning.

Police say they have opened a criminal investigation into what happened.

The explosion leveled a factory in housto?

And severely damaged a number of houses in the area.

Police say it too early to say what caused the explosio?

And will begin the investigation when the plant is declared safe.



Houston explosion felt across the city, damages homes

A massive explosion rocked parts of Houston early Friday. Dozens of people posted on social media...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comUSATODAY.com


Explosion rocks, damages buildings in northwest Houston

An explosion felt across the Houston area in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 24, reportedly...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReuters



AbrahamWatkins

Abraham Watkins Firm Partner Benny Agosto, Jr. was interviewed by @UniRadioHouston regarding the massive explosion that occurred th… https://t.co/n4FlxkK2XF 5 seconds ago

VernaPolitics

Verna Smith RT @CBSNews: Two killed and more than a dozen injured in massive warehouse explosion in Houston https://t.co/16QWorKptG https://t.co/UnzNdM… 36 seconds ago

abc13houston

ABC13 Houston RT @TedABC13: Houston explosion: We still have several questions about this morning's explosion at Watson Grinding & Manufacturing, but the… 38 seconds ago

BugInTheRoom

Al 🌹 RT @socalpunks: No fucking regulation in #Texas. Shit happens all the time; every 6 weeks. The Deadly #Houston Plant Explosion Was So Stron… 44 seconds ago

IvoryHecker

Ivory Hecker FOX 26 Nearly 200 homes damaged by machine shop explosion https://t.co/HNaawSC7Pz https://t.co/QjGodBtsOc 59 seconds ago

AbrahamWatkins

Abraham Watkins Firm Partner Benny Agosto, Jr. was interviewed by @UniRadioHouston regarding the massive explosion that occurred th… https://t.co/ByavFtnXxm 1 minute ago

Fah_Lo_Me

Mel 🆘 The Enforcer RT @DetroitLove88: HOUSTON,Texas(KTRK)At least 2 people R dead after a massive explosion rocked a northwest Houston neighborhood Friday mor… 1 minute ago

Walker_Lot

0ccasion2B 2 dead after massive explosion at factory rocks Houston, destroys homes – Gas leak suspected https://t.co/jDbAhTe78X 2 minutes ago


Two Dead Following Explosion In Houston [Video]Two Dead Following Explosion In Houston

The explosion happened at a manufacturing business early Friday morning.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:44Published

At least two dead in massive Houston explosion [Video]At least two dead in massive Houston explosion

A massive explosion at a machine shop ripped through a Houston neighborhood early Friday morning, killing at least two people and damaging homes while sending out blast waves for miles. Yahaira Jacquez..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:25Published

