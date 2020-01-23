Global  

GRAMMY AWARDS: Names You Might Not Expect To Hear

GRAMMY AWARDS: Names You Might Not Expect To Hear

GRAMMY AWARDS: Names You Might Not Expect To Hear

There are nominees you expect at the GRAMMYs, like Lizzo and Taylor Swift ... then there are some you may not associate with "Music's Biggest Night." A former first lady and music composed for a theme park are nominated this year.

And did you know comedians are also honored at the GRAMMYs?
