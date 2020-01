California Driver Charged With Murder, Accused of Killing 3 Teens in Crash After Prank 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 00:39s - Published California Driver Charged With Murder, Accused of Killing 3 Teens in Crash After Prank Prosecutors filed murder charges against a man accused of intentionally crashing into a car of teens who played a game of ding-dong ditch on him.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Man charged in deaths of 3 teens after California crash RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A man was charged with murder Thursday following a weekend car crash that...

Seattle Times - Published 2 days ago







You Might Like