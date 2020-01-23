Communiversity 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published Communiversity A special guest from the Communiversity was front and center at the West Point Rotary meeting today. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Communiversity A special guest from the communiversity was front and center at the west point rotary meeting today// courtney taylor is the executive director of the communiversity// state leaders you've heard talk a lot about workforce training and development// the emcc's communiveristy is a big part of that// taylor says building partnerships with businesses and exposing students to what workforce training skills are offered, is crucial in the success of creating a strong workforce community// "i think one of the biggest problem we have in workforce development community colleges is that people don't fully understand the opportunities that we have that we can provide. The communiversity helps people see what that can be. It's all the glass on the outside, it's all the glass on the inside, so we can tour kindergartner if we want to and we can expose them to opportunities that they may not have another way of getting exposed to." Taylor also says she hopes to build partnerships with businesses outside of the regional





