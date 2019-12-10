Lafayette Parish schools Announce student of The Year Winners

3 a few students got a big surprise today as lafayette parish schools announced their students of the year.

News 15's tiffany maddox was able to learn more about the award program and see one winner recieve the news.

Ali habib was one of many lafayette parish school students who applied to be considered for student of the year.

He says it's not his first time trying.

"i done it in the 5th grade and i just told myself i'd do it again, just filled everything out and turned it in and here we are."

The paul breaux middle school eighth grader went through a tough process to earn the title.

"students compete in portfolio and essay writing and academic achievments and in an interview process."

Lpss staff and administration stopped to award one special student at lafayette high, j wallace james elementary along with paul breaux middle.

Adminsitrators say they can't stop talking about how great their students are.

"it makes us all very, very proud.

It's like a showcase of our best."

Parent are also happy about laafayette parish school programs that highlight student achievements.

" i'm extremely proud, i'm very proud of him and what he did, his achievments in school and extracurricular activities then also getting this recognition from the school and the system is really great."

Habib the support of family helped him achieve such an honor.

"thank you to the people that haev brought me here like my parents and my family.

Without them i don't think i'd be here."

The three winners will go on to compete at the regional level and if succesful they will then move on to compete at the state