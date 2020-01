Contact 5 Exclusive: West Palm Beach police roll out new crime-fighting unit, G.H.O.S.T.

ADDERLEY SAYS ENOUGH ISENOUGH.CONTACT 5 CRIME INVESTIGATORMERRIS BADCOCK GOT ANEXCLUSIVE LOOK AT ADDERLEYNEW CRIME- FIGHTING UNITCALLED“GHOS”.<< PKG: (NATÃWATER) IN SOUTHFLORIDABIRDS) YOU111,000 RESIDENTS&.

(NATÃCARHORN) WITH MORE FIGHTING THECOMMUTE IN EACH DAY&.(NAT &CAR DOOR) AND WEST PALMBEACHOFFICER) COMBATING HIGH CRIMERATES.

WPBPD CHIEF FRANKADDERLEY -- 13;13;45 - OPENDRUG SALES, PROSTITUTION&SOMESTREET CRIME, UM, THEFTS, UMAND A LOT OF PEOPLE COMPLAINABOUT THE HOMELESS ACCORDINGTO THE MOST RECENT DATAAVAILABLE FROM THE FBI&.IF YOULOOK AT CITIES WITH 6-FIGUREPOPULATIONS OR MORE&WEST PALMBEACH HAS THE 9TH HIGHESTHOMICIDE RATE IN AMERICA.

ANDIT IS THE ONLY FLORIDA CITY TOMAKE THE TOP 40 MOST VIOLENTAREAS IN 2018.

WPBPD CHIEFFRANK ADDERLEY -- 13;25;40 IMEAN WHEN YOU SAY NUMBER 9 INTHE NATION IT JUST DOESNTHIS IS COLMAN PARK ORPLEASANT CITY, IT SAYS THECITY OF WEST PALM BEACH.(MERRIS STAND UP) RECENTLY,WEST PALMDECREASED FROM 27 IN 2018 TO19 LAST YEAR.

BUT NEW POLICECHIEF FRANK ADDERLEY SAYS IT19 TOO MANY.

WPBPD CHIEF FRANKADDERLEY -- 13;12;20 - I DONTHINK ITRAISE OUR FLAG AND CLAIMVICTORY HERE.

I THINK WE HAVEGOT A LOT OF WORK AHEAD OF US.THAT WORK WILL BE DONE BY ANUNPRECEDENTED UNIT: THEGANG-HABITUAL OFFENDERSUPPRESSION TEAM&OTHERWISEKNOWN AS GHOST.

(NATS) ANDCONTACT 5 GOT AN EXCLUSIVELOOK AT THE UNITÃWHICHQUIETLY ROLLED OUT RIGHTBEFORE THE NEW YEAR.

SGT.STEVEN MOONEY - 16;00;36 - THEHIGHEST CRIME AREA FOR USWOULD BE THE NORTH END OF THECITY.

FROM BANYAN BLVD.

ALLTHE WAY TO 59TH STREET.

FROMFLAGLER ALL THE WAY OUT TOAUSTRALIAN.

FIRST THE UNITWILL HAVE MORE GHOST OFFICERSIN A GIVEN DISTRICT THAN THENUMBER OF COPS ON PATROL.

(NATÓYOU BETTER BE GONE BY THETIME WE DRIVE BACK AROUND”)NEXT IT BLENDS ENFORCEMENTWITH COMMUNITY RELATIONS.

KIDS-- 2:40 - OH THEREPOLICE OFFICER!

GHOST OFFICERSWILL NOT ONLY ENFORCE ANDINVESTIGATE, BUT THE SAME COPSWILL ALSO TRY TO BUILD BRIDGESSGT.

STEVEN MOONEY - MV_3094- 1:12 - MR. HARRIS, I GOT THENEWS HERE.

// 1:23 - HARRIS:WHY YOU RECORDING ME BRO,WHATRECORDED.

IN A COMMUNITY WHICHDOESNTHE COPS.

SGT.

STEVEN MOONEY -16;04;23 - SO AS A WHITEPOLICE OFFICER, WITH THE PASTTHINGS THAT HAVE OCCURREDNATIONALLY.

IT HAS ACTUALLYHINDERED OUR AGENCY.

SGT.STEVEN MOONEY - MV_3094 -4:50 - BUT THEY SEE ME IN THISUNIFORM AS THEIR ENEMY ASSOMEBODYTHEIR RIGHTS AWAY, THATGOING TO ARREST THEM THATGOING TOO TOP THEM TO DOWHATEVER THEY GOTTA DO TOPROVIDE SURVIVES FOR THEIRFAMILY.

WPBPD CHIEF FRANKADDERLEY -- 13;29;00 - OURSUCCESS IS GOING TO RELY ONHOW WELL WE ARE ABLE TO GETPEOPLE INVOLVED IN THEPROCESS.

ADDERLEYÃA COP WHONEVER THOUGHT HE WOULD SIT ATTHE TOP OF A POLICE DEPARTMENT-- CAN RELATE.

WPBPD CHIEFFRANK ADDERLEY -- 13;27;45 - IGREW UP IN A VERY HIGH CRIMENEIGHBORHOOD IN FT.

LAUDERDALEWPBPD CHIEF FRANK ADDERLEY --13;28;03 - I WAS LOOKING ATPEOPLE WHO CAME TO OURNEIGHBORHOOD WHO MADE ADIFFERENCE PEOPLE LIKE POLICEOFFICERS&.WHO ARENFIGHTING AGAINST ASTATISTIC&BUT AGAINST ASTIGMA.

WPBPD CHIEF FRANKADDERLEY -- 13;26;18 - I KNOWA LOT OF PEOPLE SAY WELL WHATIS IT THAT THE POLICEDEPARTMENT DID OR HOW COMETHEY COULDNWPBPD CHIEF FRANK ADDERLEY --13;28;22 - ITSHOW UP AND POINT YOUR FINGERAT THE POLICE.

THE OTHER THINGIS, WHAT ARE YOU GOING TOTO HELP THE POLICE SOLVE THESEPROBLEMS.