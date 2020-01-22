Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese snakes

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese snakes

Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese snakes

A second person in the United States has been infected with the deadly coronavirus that it is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed Friday morning.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

prince19582016

Prince~Eternity 💜🕊 RT @LadyJ5569: Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese snakes - https://t.co/AM3gF7UMqB 37 minutes ago

Homsher_PhD

Ruth Homsher Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese snakes https://t.co/r06BsF2RS6 55 minutes ago

LadyJ5569

Jennifer V. Aiken 🕊🇺🇸💜 Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese snakes - https://t.co/AM3gF7UMqB 2 hours ago

Ramondorgee

RDaneelBailey See "Contagion," 2011 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 🤔 Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese sn… https://t.co/sDoHfyu4vp 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China [Video]Update: Wuhuan virus is spreading fast out of China

WUHAN, CHINA — A new virus from the Chinese city of Wuhan has made 440 people sick, at least nine of whom have died, as of Wednesday, Reuters reports, citing China's National Health..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.