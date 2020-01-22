Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese snakes 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:19s - Published Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese snakes A second person in the United States has been infected with the deadly coronavirus that it is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China, the Centers for Disease Control confirmed Friday morning.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Prince~Eternity 💜🕊 RT @LadyJ5569: Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese snakes - https://t.co/AM3gF7UMqB 37 minutes ago Ruth Homsher Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese snakes https://t.co/r06BsF2RS6 55 minutes ago Jennifer V. Aiken 🕊🇺🇸💜 Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese snakes - https://t.co/AM3gF7UMqB 2 hours ago RDaneelBailey See "Contagion," 2011 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 🤔 Coronavirus update: Scientists trace outbreak to Chinese sn… https://t.co/sDoHfyu4vp 2 hours ago