House Democrats Finish Opening Arguments In Impeachment Trial

House Democrats Finish Opening Arguments In Impeachment TrialNatasha Brown reports.
NOT ALLOWED INSIDE OF THECONVENTION CENTER, HEAD TO CBSPHILLY.COM.TODAY HOUSE DEMOCRATS AREFINISHING THEIR FINAL DAY OFTHE OPENING ARGUMENTS IN THEIMPEACHMENT TRIAL AND DECLAREDPRESIDENT UNDER CUTCONSTITUTION AND MUST BEREMOVED.IN A CASH BROWN HAS BEENFOLLOWING THE TRIAL AND JOINSUS NEW FROM THE SAT CENTER,NATASHA.THE PRESIDENT FACES TWOARTICLES OF IMPEACHMENT ONEABUSE OF POWER, TWOOBSTRUCTION OF THE CONGRESS,FOR ALLEGEDLY BLOCKINGWITNESSES AND DOCUMENTS, HOUSEDEMOCRATS SAY PRESIDENT'SACTIONS DESTROYED AT BUILT OFCONGRESS TO DO ITSCONSTITUTIONAL DUTY.IF YOU CANNOT BRINGYOURSELF TO PUT YOUR NATION'SINTEREST AHEAD OF YOUR OWN ITMUST BE IMPEACHABLE OR THENATION REMAINS AT RISK.AN ATTORNEY FOR PRESIDENTSAYS HE IS LOOKING FORWARD TOPRESENTING THEIR SIDE OF THECASE STARTING SATURDAY.HE BLASTED DEMOCRATS FORIMPEACHING THE PRESIDENT.RESPONSE TO OBSTRUCTION OFCONGRESS THIS IDEA THAWOBSTRUCT CONGRESS BYEXERCISING, I SAID THIS BEFOREEXERCISING CONSTITUTIONALPRIVILEGES IS ABSURD,ABSOLUTELY ABSURD.I ALSO TALK TO POLITICALEXPERT AND THEY'RE BRIANROSENWALL HAS A PH.D.

INHISTORY.HE SAID FEW PEOPLE WILL WATCHEVERY SINGLE MOMENTS OF THESEMARATHON DAY PRESENTATIONS BUTHE SAYS, IT IS IMPORTANT FORVETTERS TO LEARN ABOUT THETRIAL.PEOPLE NEED TO TUNE IN.THEY NEED TO WATCH BECAUSE ATTHE END OF THE DAY ULTIMATEOVERSIGHT IN THE AMERICANPOLITICAL SYSTEM IS THEAMERICAN PEOPLE.THEIR ABILITY TO SAY WE DIDN'TLIKE WHAT YOU DO, WE THINK DIDYOU SOMETHING WRONG WE WILLREMOVE YOU FROM OFFICE.JUST LIKE DEMOCRATS THEPRESIDENT'S LAWYERS WILL HAVE24 HOURS OVER THE COURSE OFTHREE DAYS TO MAKE OPENINGARGUMENTS AND THEN SENATORSWILL ALOUD TO ASK QUESTIONS.FROM THE SAT CENTER, NATASHABROWN, FOR CBS-3 "EYEWITNESSNEWS".NATASHA, THANK YOU.COVERAGE OF THE



