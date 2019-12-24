3 community honda lafayette hosted "coffee for cops" this morning at their dealership.
Law enforcement throughout lafayette parish were treated to breakfast as a token of appreciation for all that they do for the community.
"it's so easy to take for granted what these guys do as i say it every day they are addressed these ladies and men put on the uniform and they are ready to go no matter what's going to happen they're going to be there and that's why we try to remind ourselves of without strong law-enforcement it wouldn't be a great place to live because it would be pretty chaotic."
This is the second time 3 community honda lafayette has hosted this event, and since response has been so great, they've decided to make it a quarterly