TYLER racist classroom desk

New at five?

A facebook post gone viral...is accusing a warrick county school of racism tonight for the first time the family behind that post is talking to 44 news.

The superintende nt says the post does not tell the full story.

And as 44 news reporter tyler druin found out.......he's right.....there' s a lot more to the social media post.

The post made tuesday says that an 8 year old black student was segregated to the corner of the classroom since november.

A family member who talked to 44 news says the child has no learning or behavioral issues that would create a distraction in the classroom... however the school sup....says that's not the case.... according to brad schneider, superintende nt of warrick county schools?

He says the school has reached out to the parent on numerous occasions with concerns of behavioral issues?

Mr. schneider went on to say the school has offered intervention options to resolve the issues which led to the student hitting kicking and scratching staff causing a distraction in the classroom.

"ive always maintained that racism isn't real, i adopted a black child, i vowed to raise my son in am environment, that every person is equal we are all born americans, with equal and fair rights."

Thats a family member of the child at the center of this controversy.

For privacy she's asked to keep her iden tity concealed.

With 105 days into the school year?

The 8 year old has been suspended 18 days for issues his family said have either been created or antagonized by those in the building.

"the school called and said they were going to suspend b444444 and that they had escalated a confrontation and we had to pick him up.

I feel like thats a little bit of retaliation" less than 24 hours after posting on facebook the aunt was called to oakdale elementary to pick the young boy up for behavioral issues?

When she entered the classroom she says the school resource officer had the small child in a restrained hold?

According to boonville police?

The school resource officer suffered cuts and bruises, seeking medical attention after the incident.

44 news has learned the student could face criminal charges for the incident and could even be expelled.

Boonville police sent the case to the warrick county prosecutor for review.

"i believe this kind of situation is not even for me to explain, i think this deserves an investigation, i think there is some blatant racism in that community, i think its worth an investigation" that family tells me that they plan to have a closed door meeting tomorrow after noon with the superintende nt of warrick county schools?

They say they will also bring a community activist to rally behind them.

In warrick county, tyler druin 44news.

New tonight at five?

When senate bill one?