‘March for Life Rally’ brings large crowds to downtown Macon

Hundreds gathered at the Rosa Parks Square in Macon to unite for the March for Life Rally Friday.
Hundreds gathered at the rosa parks square in macon, to unite on the march for life rally today.

41 nbc's rashaad vann was at the rally, and he has more.

Nat: the kolbe center in macon, which provides family planning services, held the event and led the march through downtown.

Beall: we value life, and we want to support mothers and children.

We want to help moms who may not see that there is another way out.

Director of the kolbe center, ann beall, says the supreme court's decision that made abortion legal in 1973 also known as roe vs.

Wade, is why many people around the country came together to support a pro-life message.

Beall: this year, obviously, we are delighted to be marching with our president, and it shows that he values life," beall said.

"he too is out in the cold in washington dc marching with the hundreds of thousands of people who are marching around our country."

Supporters say they're trying to bring awareness to the negative impacts of abortion.

Rowe: we're trying to bring abortion that the negative impacts of abortion raising awareness of that in the community, fortunately, we don't have an abortion clinic in macon thanks to the people that are here.

Hardwick: abortion is wrong, you know everybody's got their own opinion, but you got a right to live, you got the right to life.

Community leaders say mothers or individuals looking to find more guidance in pro-life during a pregnancy can contact them.

Beall: the kolbe center is a pro-life center, we are a beacon of hope in macon and we invite any mom that needs support and assistance to come and see us," said beall said.

Reporting in macon, rashaad vann, 41 nbc news.

