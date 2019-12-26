Thief cuts human-size hole in Bike Tech Macon, steals bike, money

The baldwin county sheriff's office at 445--- at 445--- sheriff's office at 445--- the bibb county sheriff's office is looking for a thief who cut a hole in the back of a business, and robbed the store.

Bike tech macon is left cleaning up the mess.

But it's not slowing down business.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has more.

Tanya... to put things in perspective..

Imagine this... i'm five foot eight ..

And when i walked up to the hole ..

The hole sits just a little shorter than me.

The owner tells me ..

The whole incident... left him speechless.

(:05) (:16) (:42) "a complete gaping hole this is my 4 am patch job."

Bike tech macon owner ..

Bobby schorr ..

Is left cleaning up a mess after a thief broke into the business.

But the burglar used some intense labor to do it.

"assumed the front of the building was the target thinking somebody through a brick through the glass and tried to break in that way nothing no damage from the outside so we went in the building walked around didnt really see anything.

Then we walked around back here to the repair area and lets say my attitude changed at that point it was a little scary a human sized hole cut into the wall right through the wall."

The break-in happened friday morning just after three.

That's when schorr sergeant howard is encouraging businesses and home owners to make sure your alarm and surveillance systems, along with the contact information -- is up to date.

Sergeant howard says...