Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Child Safety On Social Media

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published < > Embed
Child Safety On Social Media

Child Safety On Social Media

WAAY 31's Sydney Martin was live at the National Children's Advocacy Center where she spoke to a therapist about what you can do to keep your children safe.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Child Safety On Social Media

A therapist about what you can do to keep your kids safe.

Jennifer beraun, lives in huntsville, "that breaks my heart."

Jennifer beraun told me hearing about what happened to a 13-year-old girl from central alabama reinforces why she doesn't let her kids use social media.

Jennifer beraun, lives in huntsville, "i wouldn't allow them to have that stuff on their phone because they need to be focused on their books."

A therapist at the national children's advocacy center told me parents need to be clear with their children about the dangers of social media.

Beth jackson, therapist, "there needs to be a lot of conversations and it needs to begin really really early about what those expectations are as soon as they're getting on tablets or they're getting their phones."

Beth jackson said so many kids are receive smart phones at this investigation involved huntsville police and the madison county sheriffs' office along with the f-b-i.

It's unclear when the teen and the man she was found with




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Singing flash mob for bike safety breaks out in Manhattan [Video]Singing flash mob for bike safety breaks out in Manhattan

A group of activists from Transportation Alternative marched down Sixth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday (January 14) in a singing flashmob today and held a press conference with Keith Powers. The..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.