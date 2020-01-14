Child Safety On Social Media

A therapist about what you can do to keep your kids safe.

Jennifer beraun, lives in huntsville, "that breaks my heart."

Jennifer beraun told me hearing about what happened to a 13-year-old girl from central alabama reinforces why she doesn't let her kids use social media.

Jennifer beraun, lives in huntsville, "i wouldn't allow them to have that stuff on their phone because they need to be focused on their books."

A therapist at the national children's advocacy center told me parents need to be clear with their children about the dangers of social media.

Beth jackson, therapist, "there needs to be a lot of conversations and it needs to begin really really early about what those expectations are as soon as they're getting on tablets or they're getting their phones."

Beth jackson said so many kids are receive smart phones at this investigation involved huntsville police and the madison county sheriffs' office along with the f-b-i.

It's unclear when the teen and the man she was found with