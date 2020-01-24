Global  

Chinese New Year Celebration at Bayou View Elementary

The Chinese New Year officially kicks off tomorrow, but today students in Gulfport go to experience all that the Chinese culture and New Year’s festivities have to offer.
- students from bayou view- elementary school spent - time out of the classroom - learning about the chinese new- year in a hands-on way with a - new year celebration.

- sot-yanglin gong: mandarin- chinese teacher, gulfport high- school- "we want our kids to not only practice their commuication - skills, but also- understanding different - cultures, have them global and- career ready."

Mandarin chinese language - students from gulfport high - school and the school district- volunteered their time to - teach students about everything- from chopsticks to tai- chi.- standup-- "the chinese dragon is one of the many things students had a- chance to learn about - at the festival."

Gulfport high student walter- - - - dyal gave students an - interactive history of the new- year throughout the - day and says they particularly- enjoyed learning about their- zodiac animals.

- 2020 is the year of the rat in- china.- sot-walter dyal: student, - gulfport high school/ - volunteer - "a lot of them will think that they're a dog or a snake or a - goat, and i'll have to tell the- that most of them are rabbits,- tigers, or dragons, because - they're all in the same - like years, and it's really coo- seeing their expressions light- up when they get told - they're a tiger or a rabbit or - dragon."

While the food, face painting,- and time spent with friends - contributed to the fun event, - students walked away with a - greater appreciation of another- culture and its customs.- sot- olivia zinger, bayou view- elementary student- "you get to try new things and do different things."

Sot- emily weldon: bayou view - elementary student- "when you grow up you'll know the things about, like if peopl- ask you questions - chinese new year, you'll know - what to say."

The chinese new year officially- kicks off tomorrow, - january 25th.

- at bayou view elementary school- in gulfport, grant- chighizola, news 25.-




