A Deeper Look Into Alabama's Prison System

Mac mccutcheon, speak of alabama house of representatives "i honestly can't stand up here an tell you today we have a plan of action ready to go when we don't" today in huntsville three alabama lawmakers asked local business leaders for their ideas in criminal justice reform.

The list of problems include reducing recidivism, stopping violence in state prisons and helping rehabilitate inmates.

Lawmakers say it's going to cost a lot of money.

Mac mccutcheon, speak of alabama house of representatives "department of justice has the hammer over us in alabama saying fix it.

If you don't fix it we will.

So that's putting pressure on us" the department of justice told the state to get its prison problem fixed almost a year ago.

Speaker of the house mac mccutheon told me lawmakers are still trying to figure out how to start and where to find the money.

Mac mccutcheon, speak of alabama house of representatives "because of the different issues surrounding the corrections issue, legislatures need to get their arms wrapped around it so they understand all the issues out there and all the ways they're being offered to fix them" question- you guys do not have a plan as to where you're getting your money from to fix these issues like overcrowding.

Why is that?

Anthony daniels, minority leader "there are resources available for the overcrowdedne ss budget right now, we seen growth in the general fund budget so i think for me it is being more responsible with the dollars that we spend?"

The department of corrections released a strategic plan in may stating its focus to reform infrastructure, programming, culture and staffing.

