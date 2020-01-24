Global  

Antonio Brown's Bail

Antonio Brown's Bail

Antonio Brown's Bail

Brown currently faces three charges after turning himself in following an arrest warrant issued in Broward County.
NFL player Antonio Brown granted bail in Florida

NFL free agent Antonio Brown has been granted bail by a Florida judge. Brown is accused of attacking...
Antonio Brown: Free agent wide receiver released on bail

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has been granted bail after turning himself in to police over...
WEB EXTRA: NFL Free Agent Antonio Brown Bonds Out Of Jail

NFL free agent Antonio Brown was released on bail Friday after spending the night in the Broward County Jail.

Antonio Brown Granted Bail While Facing 3 Charges

Antonio Brown Granted Bail While Facing 3 Charges Brown currently faces three charges after turning himself in following an arrest warrant issued in Broward County. The charges include felony..

