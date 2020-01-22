A 'Victorian' life for Harry and Meghan

Try as they may to leave their royal lifestyle behind, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have moved to a place with many hallmarks of home... a town on Canada's Vancouver Island, near the city of Victoria, which many locals say is as ‘English’ as you can get - without being in England.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) BILL BRAY, LOCAL RETIREE, SAYING: "I think Victoria is probably is more British than British…” Harry, Meghan and their infant son Archie have relocated near Victoria - the capital of British Colombia - just days after reaching an arrangement with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth and other senior royals that will see him and Meghan quit their royal roles to seek an independent future.

But there is much about their new home that remains very royal.

Named after the British queen who reigned until 1901 - during the great expansion of the British empire - Victoria is loaded with royal memorabilia.

There are gardens galore - just like Harry's homeland - and afternoon tea is all too familiar for the thousands of British pensioners who have come to the city to retire.

And although Harry and Meghan are seeking privacy - the couple already issued a warning after being dogged by local paparazzi - residents are eager for a sighting of the famous family.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) EVELYN THOMPSON, MOTHER OF KIM SCHAU, SAYING: "Could I have a picture please?

Selfie!

Selfie." (SOUNDBITE) (English) BILL BRAY, LOCAL RETIREE, SAYING: "… I would just like to say welcome and enjoy your tea." Perhaps they'll invite the Queen - who is, after all, still Canada's head of state.