School Goes Purple To Support Student With Rare Disorder

An elementary school on Long Island went purple to support a kindergarten student affected by a rare disorder.
Long Island Elementary School Goes Purple To Support Kindergarten Student Affected By Rare Disorder

Otsego Elementary School in Dix Hills turned purple for Moebius Syndrome Awareness Day.
