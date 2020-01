More than 40 medical marijuana dispensaries to open in KC area 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:16s - Published More than 40 medical marijuana dispensaries to open in KC area To start, there will be 192 dispensaries selling medical marijuana throughout the state There will be 24 in each of Missouri's eight Congressional districts. Attorney Rob Sullivan received two licenses – one for Lee's Summit and the other for the Waldo section of the city. 0

