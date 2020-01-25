Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Weekend Fans Gather For Twins Fest

This Weekend Fans Gather For Twins Fest

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
This Weekend Fans Gather For Twins Fest

This Weekend Fans Gather For Twins Fest

During Twins Fest it was announced that Justin Morneau will be added to the team's hall of fame, Mike Max reports (1:25).

WCCO 4 News At 5 – January 24, 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

vivaciousvandal

Aoife “Fe” Baker 🦕🐯🧠🌈 RT @audreyalison: Writer twitter. It seems we’re all Warren fans. I’d love to meet you ... shall we gather to knock on some doors this week… 2 days ago

RegalMoustachio

Dan Ball @Pirates season is drawing near & if fans can't make the trip from #Pittsburgh for some grapefruit league… https://t.co/7WZ3LDwNoO 2 days ago

audreyalison

Audrey Wauchope Lieberstein Writer twitter. It seems we’re all Warren fans. I’d love to meet you ... shall we gather to knock on some doors thi… https://t.co/zqbnKbeWa1 3 days ago

rikwalters

Rik Walters Why this NBA All-Star Weekend will be unlike any other in history of sport Kobe Bryant's memory looms over this we… https://t.co/XIKSVRD9wc 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.