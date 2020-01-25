Missing Pelham Teen Found Safe In Huntsville Area

Waay 31 is on the scene of breaking news in huntsville - where a missing pelham girl was found safe!

Amberly flores was last seen tuesday on her way to school - but police said she never made it.

Less than an hour ago - police said she was found in the huntsville area.

Right now - we know the f-b-i is on the scene of a neighborhood in southwest huntsville.

I'm dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

Waay 31's steven dilzisian spoke with the lead investigator on scene.

Steven what can you tell us about the case at this point?

Like we said - amblerly flores was last seen on her way to school in pelham.

That's about 2 hours south of huntsville.

Surveillance video released during the search for her showed her willingly getting into a s-u-v.

Police haven't released any information on how she got to north