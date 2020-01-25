Global  

7 First Alert Forecast 0124 - 5:30pm

7 First Alert Forecast 0124 - 5:30pm
7 First Alert Forecast 0124 - 5:30pm

FRIDAYMORNING: 27AFTERNOON: 43CONTINUED MILD WITHINCREASING CLOUDS.RAIN SHOWERS LATEIN THE EVENING ASWINDS TURN BREEZY.SATURDAYMORNING: 33AFTERNOON: 37BREEZY WITHRAIN/SNOW SHOWERSTHROUGH THE DAY.SUNDAYMORNING: 30AFTERNOON: 35SNOW SHOWERS WITHLAKE SNOW OVERSOUTHERN TIERMONDAYMORNING: 30AFTERNOON: 35SCATTERED LIGHTSNOW SHOWERS.




