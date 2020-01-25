Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Armed robbery at Riverside Waffle House

Video Credit: WMGT - Published < > Embed
Armed robbery at Riverside Waffle House

Armed robbery at Riverside Waffle House

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place at the Waffle House, located at 2644 Riverside Drive.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Armed robbery at Riverside Waffle House

And confused his neighbor's home for his own.

No charges has been filed in this shooting.

Deputies need held tracking down the men who robbed a macon waffle house ... and the customers inside.

It happened at 11:30 last night... at the riverside drive restaurant near pierce avenue.

Deputies say ... two men with masks and guns




You Might Like


Tweets about this

JatrissaWooten

Jatrissa Wooten 41NBC Armed robbery at Riverside Waffle House https://t.co/gfgUokQINV via @41nbc 1 day ago

WGXAnews

WGXA ICYMI: Two masked men robbed a Waffle House on Riverside Dr. in Macon late Wednesday. https://t.co/DW9CSoyjs3 https://t.co/EfFsMGQ6i2 2 days ago

41NBC

41NBC / WMGT-DT Armed robbery at Riverside Waffle House https://t.co/ZlSbhiflxB 2 days ago

sportsguymarv

Marvin James The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a commercial armed robbery that took place at the Waffle House, l… https://t.co/V6CVAuTQKi 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.