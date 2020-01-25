‘It’s a bad start’: Macon-Bibb community demands action after violent week

41nbc news at six good evening and thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 6:00.

I'm tucker sargent.

And i'm shelby coates.

Our top story tongiht at 6: three homicides in three days.

And now ... macon residents say they are on edge.

And some are demanding action.

People are saying enough is enough.

41nbc's tanya modersitzki has more on why people are saying macon needs to unite.

(:03) (:15) (:32) here at the corner of ferguson and lamar streets ..

And ferguson street lane is where 19 year old jahfari bullard was shot ..

And later died at the hospital.

There's also remnance of a difrillator kit which first responders used to try and save his life.

"t's a bad start it's not how we want to start the new year it's not how we want our community viewed as."

"3 nights 3 homicides is way too much and way too soon."

After multiple nights of gun violence ..

Community members are calling for immediate action to find a solution ..

Together.

"to be starting the year off with the last three night 3 different murders 35 year old 36 year old and 19 year old it's just senseless we can't just sit back and wait."

Belvin ware is a youth ministor at macedonia church.

"i'm with the rest of the community as far as just being fed up" he's reaching out to everyone in macon-bibb ..

To put heads together and find a solution to gun violence.

"we have to go to where the issue is a lot of people are having a lot of different programs and a lot of different ware is hosting a gun violence meeting next thursday at 6:30, at macedonia church.

Captain shermaine jones with the sheriff's office says ... the incidents are not related.

And investigators have multiple leads...