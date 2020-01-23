Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open. It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like