Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Coco Gauff beats defending champ Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

Delray Beach-native Coco Gauff has beaten defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open.

It was the second upset with hours on Rod Laver Arena.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coco Gauff, 15, upsets defending champion Naomi Osaka in third round of Australian Open

The Cinderella story continues for the 15-year old star
CBS Sports - Published Also reported by •News24BBC SportCBS NewsSeattle TimesNew Zealand Herald


Gauff vows to be more aggressive in Osaka showdown

American teenager Coco Gauff has promised to be more aggressive against holder Naomi Osaka in the...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

maahten

maahten RT @NickMcCarvel: One of the craziest days we’ve seen at a Slam in years: Federer rallies in 5th set breaker in bonkers match vs Millman 1… 7 minutes ago

fpjindia

Free Press Journal 15-year-old Coco Gauff beats defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka, puts world on notice https://t.co/mgqD55paiB 10 minutes ago

Obi_himself

Obinna Ugwu RT @josemorgado: 15yo Coco Gauff beats the defending champion Naomi Osaka 6-3, 6-4 to reach the last 16 at the #AusOpen. W-O-W. https://t.… 45 minutes ago

dashingclaire

DashingClaire Cocomania strikes again! 15-year-old Coco Gauff beats defending champion and world No 3 Naomi ... https://t.co/Mnz9bnxlGu via @MailOnline 57 minutes ago

iLevelSports

iLevelSportsNetwork #IGotThisVenus 🤣🤣🤣🤣@Venuseswilliams Coco Gauff beats defending champion Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open https://t.co/b7Hb3qAhlH 2 hours ago

nextlevel726

I'm Drogon's Publicist 🐉💰📃 Congratulations @CocoGauff 🎾👟 "Coco Gauff beats defending champion Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open" https://t.co/Nuv5EmiGts 2 hours ago

simplybotansoap

Simplybotanical (SB) RT @simplybotansoap: "Coco Gauff beats defending champion Naomi Osaka in the Australian Open" https://t.co/Nrl6F8V6av 2 hours ago

rtscott290

R Scott Cocomania strikes again as 15-year-old stuns defending champ Osaka https://t.co/una40psFim @MailSport 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coco Gauff Upset Naomi Osaka To Advance In U.S. Open [Video]Coco Gauff Upset Naomi Osaka To Advance In U.S. Open

15-year-old Coco Gauff stunned the tennis world as she defeated Naomi Osaka.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:48Published

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.