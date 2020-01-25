Finding A Job

Fair.

It was a day of opportunity for those looking for a job in winston county.

Our bobby martinez was there for some of the face-to-face meetings and joins us live in the studio with more... bobby?

Guys, they say first impressions are everything.

And today in lewis- ville dozens had the opportunity to meet with employers and convince them, they are the ones for the job.

"everybody needs jobs."

But finding one can be stressful.

Job fairs can be much like a first date... everyone is nervous, they have a lot of questions, and aren't sure what the future holds.

Derarius miller says despite those feelings, he's ready to find a steady job.

Sot - derarius miller "i feel like it's better hands on hands.

Because you get to interact and get to really know how they feel.

You feel what i'm saying.

I get to see they body language and how they really comingoff.

So i fees way better to interact with somebody than rather be online."

Sot - tykeria harris "it's better face- to-face because you get to actually see a person and hear their actual background and things instead of being online and you don't know who the person is and what they look like."

Many of the people looking for a job want to find the right fit for their career.

They also know they have to bring certain skills to the table.

The unemployment rate for winston county is nearly six percent.

Events, such as the empower job fair, show folks in lewis ville there are opportunities available.

Sot - marquesha davis "i feel like it gives the community knowledge and let's them know what's out here.

Because louisville is so small so we don't really know what jobs they have available.

So this is a great experience today."

After meeting with dozens of companies, it's now a waiting game for iesha hall.

She hopes this job fair is a step in the right direction.

"hopefully i get to learn more about the next job fair, head to our website, wcbi.com.

Guys - back to you.