Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Finding A Job

Video Credit: WCBI - Published < > Embed
Finding A JobIt was a day of opportunity for those looking for a job in Winston County.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Finding A Job

Fair.

It was a day of opportunity for those looking for a job in winston county.

Our bobby martinez was there for some of the face-to-face meetings and joins us live in the studio with more... bobby?

Guys, they say first impressions are everything.

And today in lewis- ville dozens had the opportunity to meet with employers and convince them, they are the ones for the job.

"everybody needs jobs."

But finding one can be stressful.

Job fairs can be much like a first date... everyone is nervous, they have a lot of questions, and aren't sure what the future holds.

Derarius miller says despite those feelings, he's ready to find a steady job.

Sot - derarius miller "i feel like it's better hands on hands.

Because you get to interact and get to really know how they feel.

You feel what i'm saying.

I get to see they body language and how they really comingoff.

So i fees way better to interact with somebody than rather be online."

Sot - tykeria harris "it's better face- to-face because you get to actually see a person and hear their actual background and things instead of being online and you don't know who the person is and what they look like."

Many of the people looking for a job want to find the right fit for their career.

They also know they have to bring certain skills to the table.

The unemployment rate for winston county is nearly six percent.

Events, such as the empower job fair, show folks in lewis ville there are opportunities available.

Sot - marquesha davis "i feel like it gives the community knowledge and let's them know what's out here.

Because louisville is so small so we don't really know what jobs they have available.

So this is a great experience today."

After meeting with dozens of companies, it's now a waiting game for iesha hall.

She hopes this job fair is a step in the right direction.

"hopefully i get to learn more about the next job fair, head to our website, wcbi.com.

Guys - back to you.



Recent related news from verified sources

North Pole lawmaker announces resignation from Alaska House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Rep. Tammie Wilson said she’s resigning from the House for a job in...
Seattle Times - Published

Watch: Chance The Rapper Announces He’s Officially Brought Back MTV’s PUNK’D Prank Show – “I Got A New Job”

Watch: Chance The Rapper Announces He’s Officially Brought Back MTV’s PUNK’D Prank Show – “I Got A New Job”Chicago’s Chance The Rapper is staying busy in 2020. Fresh off his popular “Rhythm + Flow”...
SOHH - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

_minorito

garau con la u  RT @scenesofriends: everyone finding out about chandler and monica's secret relationship was the best storyline https://t.co/qiaRY8MTi8 2 seconds ago

itwontcostmuch

Ur local tired Yellie RT @lameravioli: call me traditional but I want to get proposed to the old fashioned way - her sticking the ring up her***and me findin… 3 seconds ago

________M2K

earl RT @Faduma_LDN: The Labour candidate selections have restarted with ballots running between 5-19th February. I am standing to be Labour’s… 4 seconds ago

gal2win

hilary curtiss RT @CharlieDaniels: Not a word on ABC Evening News last night about the finding that two of the FISA warrants used to investigate Carter P… 5 seconds ago

ScorpiusK1

Currently Bleeding Caffeine RT @wybIover: pros of watching yuri on ice: – ice skating – free of stereotypes – trope of finding oneself – realistic n accurate portraya… 5 seconds ago

ShamezKassam

Shamez Kassam Good morning - Banks are finding new ways to boost earnings - I disagree with making it more difficult for people w… https://t.co/fruY3FdL19 6 seconds ago

crispriestley

Chris Priestley @Glinner I suppose that's part of the issue. Talking about this with a painter friend and he was - quite rightly I… https://t.co/Fw8kfzDmHQ 8 seconds ago

WendyESlater

Wendy E. Slater RT @wordrefiner: #RIP_Grizz Grizz would be joyous finding the new #BookReview of "In the Image of Man" written by @BluesScale Mark Long. Th… 9 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Technicolour Daydream movie [Video]Technicolour Daydream movie

Technicolour Daydream movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: When the loss of his mom's job threatens to uproot the only life he knows, Clark and friends enter a film contest to save his family's..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:35Published

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Job Fair [Video]Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Job Fair

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office holds a one day hiring event today. You can submit and take physical agility tests in the same day.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.