Krewe Unique turning 20

- it's carnival season, and soon- enough we'll be letting the goo- times roll with all of the- costal mardi gras parades.- this year the ocean springs - krewe unique will be- celebrating their 20th year as - krewe with a roaring 20's - theme.- they also have a new grand- marshall for their parade this- year, former ocean springs- alderman and the executive- direcor of the mississippi coas- coliseum, matt mcdonnell.

- - " you can expect some t-shirts- with- krewe unique 20 year- anniversary, you can expect som- coconuts, you can - expect a lot of moonpies, nice- trinckits beads and everything,- it will be a- family event and we have four - dynamic high school bands that- - - - will participate so we are- excited.

"- - - - krewe unique will roll down the- streets of ocean springs- starting at 2pm on feburary 8th- on front beach drive.

- if you would like to have a - float featured in the parade to- can - contact greg gipson at krewe- unique