2020 Marks Brutal Start For Retailers In Canada 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Duration: 01:02s - Published 2020 Marks Brutal Start For Retailers In Canada January was not kind to many brick-and-mortar retail stores in Canada as some business were forced to shift to an online-only presence. 0

