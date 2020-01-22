SUPER BOWL 5

New tonight at six?

Imagine going to every single super bowl game.

Well, one super fan has done just that.

Harvey rothenburg says it all started in the sixties when a group of friends decided to go to the game then called "??l nfl world championship."

Tickets were only 11 dollars and the stadium was about half full.

Now the 86 year old and a group of friends are keeping up the tradition?

They are now known as the super bowl five.

At the beginning it was just a lot of fun?

Now it's becoming more serious?

Because when we go to the game and we wear our blazer jackets?

Or our little heavy jacket?

People come over to us and want to take pictures with us and want our autorgraph.

We have become sort of celebrities?

Its a lot of fun.

Up until four years ago, all five members had been to every super bowl as a group.

One member has since passed and a family member now uses his ticket.

The rest of the group?

Hopes they will be together long enough to attend super bowl 60.