Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

SUPER BOWL 5

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
SUPER BOWL 5SUPER BOWL 5
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

SUPER BOWL 5

New tonight at six?

Imagine going to every single super bowl game.

Well, one super fan has done just that.

Harvey rothenburg says it all started in the sixties when a group of friends decided to go to the game then called "??l nfl world championship."

Tickets were only 11 dollars and the stadium was about half full.

Now the 86 year old and a group of friends are keeping up the tradition?

They are now known as the super bowl five.

At the beginning it was just a lot of fun?

Now it's becoming more serious?

Because when we go to the game and we wear our blazer jackets?

Or our little heavy jacket?

People come over to us and want to take pictures with us and want our autorgraph.

We have become sort of celebrities?

Its a lot of fun.

Up until four years ago, all five members had been to every super bowl as a group.

One member has since passed and a family member now uses his ticket.

The rest of the group?

Hopes they will be together long enough to attend super bowl 60.



Recent related news from verified sources

49ers Coach Will Be First Woman, Openly Gay Person To Coach Super Bowl

49ers Coach Will Be First Woman, Openly Gay Person To Coach Super BowlWatch VideoThe Super Bowl is arguably the biggest night in the professional football world. This...
Newsy - Published

How Richard Sherman and other 49ers can score after the Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is the biggest stage for San Francisco 49ers fans to prove their worth — on the...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times



You Might Like


Tweets about this

sac92310

Kevin RT @LombardiHimself: CEO Jed York confirmed that the 49ers are flying out all employees — including interns — to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.… 2 seconds ago

icebox555

Icebox RT @Muthead: Follow and RT for a chance to win Super Bowl Past Steve Young! We're live with Friday Night Football #48! ✅ Twitch Drops ✅ @… 5 seconds ago

AlexxaMuriel

Alexxa Muriel🌊🌊🌊 RT @ComHealthNurIns: @mog7546 Hannity can land anything he wants. Doesn’t mean I am going to watch. There always other things to do durin… 6 seconds ago

sap_le

Gent L'orangue RT @TruNews: @trunews reported this a year ago and we were called anti-semitic https://t.co/wjwMspp8ll 6 seconds ago

jd_smoove15

Jordan RT @ESPNStatsInfo: The 49ers have an NFL-high 57 sacks this season (including playoffs). They're the 7th team in the last 15 seasons to e… 6 seconds ago

John54436259

John Tesla Tuck RT @PorscheNewsroom: For the first time since 1997, a #Porsche TV commercial will be broadcast during the U.S. Super Bowl on 2 February 202… 7 seconds ago

wcfcourier

The Courier SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Maybe it was fitting that Jimmy Garoppolo did his best Bob Griese impersonation in the v… https://t.co/INdszwki4k 8 seconds ago

mmvcompany

MMV COMPANY RT @Simonna: New episode! 🥳🏆One of my favorite artists #DemiLovato will be singing national anthem at the #SuperBowl ! Also, I’ll tell abou… 10 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Local Chiefs Gear [Video]Local Chiefs Gear

Kilee Thomas reports on how the Chiefs going to the Super Bowl has effected local businesses.

Credit: KQTVPublished

Interactive Tour Of Super Bowl Fan Experience [Video]Interactive Tour Of Super Bowl Fan Experience

Football fans are in for a one-of-a-kind Super Bowl fan experience at the Miami Beach Convention Center.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.