‘Help Cards’ are changing lives on the Coast

- - for many, panhandling is a full- time job that actually pays - pretty well.- according to officals, we see - many "professional panhandlers" here on the coast.

It's often hard to turn someone- down when they ask you for- money on the street.- this is why the salvation army- lauched their "help card" las april with the hopes of giving- panhandlers a hand-up instead - of a handout.

- officals with the salvation arm- tell us this card has been- very sucessful over the last fe- months and they have- recently printed extra after- running out of their their firs- batch of 22-thousand cards.

- - "when you have five bucks in your hand it's- gone, you buy a sandwhich or- whatever, you have no more mone- and - you are in the same situation.- the help card directs you to- servises that are on- - going and that are there to hel- you better your situation not - just get a hot- meal, but do more than that."

- - - if you would like a "help card" display for your business you - can - contact your local salvation- army.