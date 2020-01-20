Phoebe Waller-Bridge Launches U.K.-Based Production Banner Wells Street Films | THR News

TMK RT @THR : 'Fleabag' is setting up her own production house. Phoebe Waller-Bridge has launched the U.K.-based TV and film banner Wells Street… 8 hours ago

Patricia Saunders RT @XenaMovieFans : "In the words noone wanted me to put in my press release: "Let's***shit up!" Phoebe starts her own prod company, land… 7 hours ago