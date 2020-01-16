Global  

Corona Virus 1-24

Is a second*confirmed case of coronavirus here in the u.s. a chicago woman has been diagnosed with the deadl tdly illness that is rapidly spreading.

Health officials say the woman returned from wuhan china?

What's considered the epicenter of outbreak.

She came back to the states on january 13th and days later she started experiencing symptoms. michael george is at jfk airport in new york where passengers coming from china are now being screened.

Hospitals are severly overcrowded with panicked patients in the city of wuhan&amp; ground zero for the deadly coronavirus.

(nats up of doctor speaking in chinese) this doctor says the task to treat everyone has been overwhelming and doctors are getting new training on the frontlines.

(nats of building hospital) with so many confirmed cases, the city is building a ?

Thousand bed hospital that it hopes to have ready in less than 2 weeks.

The 36 million people that live in wuhan and 12 cities nearby are under lockdown.

Normally bustling streets are deserted.som e markets are running low on supplies and all public transportati on has been halted.

People leaving the area in cars are being stopped and their temperatures checked.

(standup bridge: michael george/ cbs news/new york)"similar checkpoints have been set up here at jfk airport in new york and 4 other ?s airports.

So far ?thousand passengers from 100 flights have been screened."

(sot: dr. nancy messonnier/ cdc)12:23:50 "we are looking for ill travelers but equally important it is an opportunity for us to educate travelers about this virus so they can be on the lookout for symptoms."

(graphic) the cdc says 63 people in 22 ?

S states are now under investigation for the coronavirus.

Federal health officials briefed members of the ?s senate about the risks to americans.

11:47:55 "if you're sick, stay home.

If your kids are sick, don't them to school.

Because we certainly don't want transmission from person to person."

The cdc says it's likely there will be more cases reported in the coming days and weeks, but that the immediate threat to the general public in the ?s is low.

Michael george, cbs news, new york.

Area health officials are keeping a close eye on coronavirus.

There are 63 cases being monitored in the u.s. that stretch across 22 states.

The first case was diagnosed in washington state and just this morning a second confirmed case in illinois.

Tonight megan diventi tells us what you can do to prevent coming into contact with this serious illness.

